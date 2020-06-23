The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 11:
Dedric Lamar Jones, 21, Avon Park, on charges of battery on officer, firefighter or EMT, commit third degree felony, battery and criminal mischief.
David Allan Kingsley, 44, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 12:
Miguel Luis Cardenas, 27, Lake Placid, on charges of methamphetamine possession, resisting officer and drug equipment possession.
Gauge Dale Coatney, 21, Lake Placid, on charges of marijuana possession, possession with intent to sell, resist officer, criminal mischief (Parker vs State) and firing a missile into a dwelling, vehicle or building (Parker vs State).
Jared Hugh Hines, 41, Lorida, charged with battery.
Joshua Florentino Rayos, 24, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine trafficking, possession of a weapon by convicted felon, possession of a weapon, drug possession, drug equipment possession, possession of a weapon (Parker vs State), first degree murder (Parker vs State), firing a weapon (Parker vs State) and weapon offense (Parker vs State).
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 13:
Emmanuel Anival Medina, 32, Sebring, on charges of possession of new legend drug without prescription, driving vehicle without valid drivers license, resisting an officer, burglary (Parker vs State), grand theft of firearm (Parker vs State), possession of firearm (Parker vs State), criminal mischief (Parker vs State) and larceny (Parker vs State).
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 15:
William Robert Buchanan, 53, Sebring, on charges of kidnapping-false imprisonment, obstructing justice, battery, larceny, aggravated assault with deadly weapon and resisting officer.
Nestor Angelo Peralta, 23, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Johnny German Pujol, 24, Sebring, charged with burglary.
James Rushing, 40, Avon Park, on two charges of probation violation.
Wilbert Segarra, 19, Sebring, on charges of probation violation, criminal mischief, burglary, grand theft of dwelling $100 or more and two counts of grand theft firearm.
Peyton Alanyna Wiggins, 20, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 16:
Jason Glenn Henson, 27, Avon Park, on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon, battery, grand theft auto and larceny.
Melissa Maughn Lemay, 48, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Christopher Blaine Norman, 37, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Kimberly Elaine Wofford, 40, Sebring, on charges of resisting an officer, drug equipment possession and drug possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 17:
Ryan Scott Miller, 37, Sebring, charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography.
Kenneth Isaias Narvaez, 36, Avon Park, on charges of methamphetamine possession, resisting an officer and drug equipment possession.
Taylor Rae Neff, 21, Avon Park, Avon Park, on charges of knowingly driving while license is suspended, drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Kirk Colby Taylor, 37, Avon Park, on charges of selling cocaine, marijuana possession, selling synthetic narcotics, use or display of a firearm during a felony and drug equipment possession.
Rickey Wendell Taylor, 30, Avon Park, on charges of burglary and sexual battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 18:
Zachery Mathew Garcia, 27, Sebring, on charges of selling marijuana, two charges of marijuana possession and two charges of drug equipment possession.
Brandi Candace Jimenez, 34, Avon Park, on charges of drug possession, drug equipment possession and possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 19:
Amanda Jean Abbey, 37, Babson Park, charged with probation violation.
Moesha Artisha Bisbee, 24, Babson Park, on charges of convicted felon failure to register, child neglect without great bodily harm and probation violation.
Brittany Alicia Marie Brady, 30, Avon Park, on charges of methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and resisting an officer.
Johnnie Harriet Giles, 28, Lake Wales, charged with probation violation.
Erick Salvatore Kelecseney, 44, Lake Placid, on charges of drug equipment possession, drug possession and two counts of probation violation.
Dustin Dwayne Thomas Lavender, 26, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession, fraud and drug equipment possession.
Kelsey Jessie Levin, 24, Avon Park, on charges of methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and larceny.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 20:
Francisco Javier Fabian, 28, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Ronald Eugene Grizzard, 30, Fort Meade, charged with grand theft auto.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 21:
Ashton Charles Payne Brewer, 24, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
David Moore, 44, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Anthony Lyon Underwood, 40, Avon Park, on charges of resisting an officer without violence and corruption by threat to public figure or family.