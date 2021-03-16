The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 8:
Leon Bess, 29, Florida City, on charges of grand theft auto, battery by strangulation, grand theft $750 or more and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Bryan Daniel Corwin, 31, Okeechobee, charged with grand theft auto.
Tanya Renee Huggins, 50, Okeechobee, on three charges of failure to appear.
Dennis Morel Jr., 41, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Heriberto Ernesto Torres De Jongh, 45, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 9:
Robert Ray Herstein, 48, Lake Placid, on charges of drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Isaac Gabriel Ramos, 34, Ocala, on three charges of failure to appear.
James Freeman Travis, 54, Omaha, Nebraska, on charges of battery by strangulation and obstruction of justice.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 10:
Wadze Beaubrian, 18, Sebring, on charges of battery and cruelty towards a child.
Takeira S. Carter, 25, Haines City, on charges of coordinate others in retail theft over $3,000 and criminal attempt to solicit or conspire in a second degree felony.
Ashley Nicole Harris, 30, Haines City, on charges of coordinate others in retail theft over $3,000 and criminal attempt to solicit or conspire in a second degree felony.
Javontae Jarune Holton, 23, Winter Haven, on charges of coordinate others in retail theft over $3,000 and criminal attempt to solicit or conspire in a second degree felony.
Dalton Ray Krell, 23, Wauchula, on charges of methamphetamine possession and battery.
Randall Scott Pritchard, 31, Lake Placid, on charges of drug possession, drug equipment possession, three charges of burglary and three charges of larceny.
Tarques Ricardo Williams, 26, Winter Haven, on charges of coordinate others in retail theft over $3,000 and criminal attempt to solicit or conspire in a second degree felony.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 11:
Somer Leeann Brown, 30, Sebring, on charges of battery, petit theft first degree and robbery.
Ernesto Antonio Fernandez, 31, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession, drug possession and methamphetamine possession.
William Lloyd Rook, 37, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Hugo Rivera Sanchez Olvera, 31, Avon Park, on charges of sexual battery on a victim under 16, lewd molestation on victim under 12 and lewd and lascivious exhibition on victim under 12.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 12:
Claudy Antoine, 22, Avon Park, charged with burglary.
Kayla Jewel Huddleston, 31, Sebring, charged with drug possession.
Winter Ann Labonnett, 33, Avon Park, on charges of methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Tonya McClelland Rodriguez, 50, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Tania Palazuelos Vichot, 67, Sebring, charged with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
Dennis Brandon Whigham, 25, Sebring, on charges of resisting an officer, drug possession and drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 13:
Danny Jay Sipple, 32, Sebring, on charges of driving while license is suspended and fleeing/eluding police.
Charles Wayne Walker, 35, Frostproof, on charges of grand theft auto, burglary, driving while license suspended or revoked, grand theft auto (Parker vs State) and larceny (Parker vs State).
Jatavia Kiona Winson, 31, Orlando, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 14:
Christian Ortiz Boude, 25, Avon Park, on charges of kidnapping an adult and sexual assault.
Onixi Marie Roybol Rosario, 32, Sebring, on charges of criminal mischief and burglary.
Eric Robert Seiter, 50, Zolfo Springs, charged with possession of a weapon in violation of a risk protection order.