The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 19:
Michael Keith Hayes, 71, Sebring, on charges of aggravated battery with deadly weapon and burglary with assault or battery.
Darius Lavunte Hinson, 27, Avon Park, on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and culpable negligence.
William Randall Lewis, 65, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Jaycen Colquitt Pardee, 20, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Jesus Alamia Rodriguez, 21, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 20:
John Tramane Alexander, 30, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession (Parker vs State) and methamphetamine possession (Parker vs State).
James Allen Boyd, 74, Avon Park, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
John L. Brown, 30, Avon Park, charged with burglary.
Jaquetta Donaldson, 42, charged with burglary with assault or battery.
Jesse Ray Hill, 37, Avon Park, on two charges of failure to appear.
Adam Edward Ramsey, 38, Avon Park, on two charges of probation violation.
Steven John Reimann, 33, Sebring, on charges of possession of diazepam (Parker vs State), resisting an officer (Parker vs State), drug equipment possession (Parker vs State), methamphetamine possession (Parker vs State) and possession of fentanyl (Parker vs State).
Shon Michael White, 30, Avon Park, on charges of failure to obey law enforcement order to stop and resisting an officer.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 21:
Robert Henry Miller, 52, Avon Park, on two charges of failure to appear.
Michelle Janice Nolte, 37, Sebring, on two charges of probation violation.
Gary Lee Prescott, 28, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Lemon Martrail Young, 28, Lake Placid, on charges of burglary of a dwelling and grand theft $750 or more.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 22:
Elliot Gonzalez, 45, Sebring, on six charges of possession of obscene material depicting a child and six charges of transmitting obscene material.
Dayane Alvarez Zamora, 33, Sebring, on charges of uttering a forgery, petit theft, forgery and criminal use of personal identification.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 23:
Tameka Terrell Baldwin, 36, Avon Park, on charges of burglary with assault or battery and battery.
Nicholas Paul Cullifer, 25, Bradenton, on two charges of probation violation.
Omar Antonio Fraticelli Vargas, 37, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Ryan Scott Miller, 38, Sebring, charged with possession of obscene material depicting child sexual conduct (Parker vs State).
Ollice Roundheart Stubblefield, 58, Gainesville, on 1o counts of failure of sex offender to properly register.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 24:
Clinton Wade Cool, 44, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Jatavian Tayshaan Holder, 20, Sebring, on charges of possession of a firearm by convicted felon, aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and attempted murder in the first degree.
David Wayne Mann, 58, Lake Placid, on charges of resisting an officer and battery.
Kelvin Javonne Ross, 19, Avon Park, on charges of transmitting material harmful to minors and unlawful use of a two-way communications device t facilitate a felony.