The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 6:
Horace Kenon III, 36, Lake Placid, on charges of hit and run, resisting officer, knowingly driving while license is suspended, drug equipment possession, two counts of criminal mischief and three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 7:
Antonio Timothy Allen, 21, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Natasha Dawn Jernigan, 33, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession, methamphetamine possession and trespassing.
Dennis Mejias-Gomez, 52, Lake Placid, on charges of driving while license is suspended habitual offender and resisting an officer.
Samuel Isaac Melendez, 22, Avon Park, charged with grand theft auto.
Kirk Allan Phillips, 56, Sebring, charged with cocaine possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 8:
Winter Ann Labonnett, 32, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Mary Jean Reed, 37, Sebring, on charges of larceny and destroying evidence.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 9:
John Phillip Bailey, 47, Sebring, charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Ryan Duane Neargarder, 35, on charges of battery and obstructing justice.
Christopher Ray Nolen, 44, Avon Park, on charges of obstructing justice, larceny, battery and kidnapping a child under 13.
Ryan Ercell Norman, 42, Sebring, on charges of heroin manufacturing, heroin possession, keep shop or vehicle for drugs and drug equipment possession.
Joe Nathan Sanders, 44, Sebring, on charges of failure to report name or residence change and failure to comply with sex offender registration law.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 10:
Steven Andrew Acevedo, 30, Avon Park, on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving while license suspended or revoked and four charges of probation violation.
Jerry Lee Compton, 43, Lake Placid, charged with cocaine possession.
Ronald William Wells, 72, Sebring, charged with possession of a weapon by state felon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 11:
Christie Lee Winkelsas, 37, Sebring, charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on July 12:
Anthony Detwan Lampkins, 37, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession, drug possession, resisting officer and possesssion of a weapon by convicted felon.