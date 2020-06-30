The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 22:
Melissa Ann Edwards, 45, Lake Placid, on charges of assault with intent to commit a felony and aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
Jennifer Lynn Mann, 37, Sebring, charged with battery.
Jennifer Ann Padilla, 35, New York, New York, on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration law and failure to register as required by sex offender registration law.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 24:
Lenard Bascomb Carlisle, 47, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Eric Jesus Diego, 20, Bowling Green, on two charges of probation violation.
Eddie Evans, 61, Avon Park, charged with attempted murder in the second degree.
Sirwarren Lamar Moreland, 28, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Kay Elizabeth Roberts, 31, Sebring, on charges of amphetamine trafficking and drug equipment possession.
Lisa Carol Whitman, 52, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 25:
Tye Morgan Albritton, 27, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and knowingly driving while license is suspended.
Stephon R’Kell Cannon, 25, Sebring, charged with battery.
Kathleen Gail Eason, 59, Sebring, on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.
Stephen Dearl Ison, 33, Loxahatchee, Florida, charged with sex offender violation for failing to register address change.
Michael Wayne Lough, charged with probation violation.
Dennis Joseph Lukasik, 78, Sebring, on charges of domestic aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.
Jahneil Shawn Mcdade, 29, Sebring, charged with battery.
Clifford Claud Melvin, 52, Venus, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Jaycin Colquitt Pardee, 19, Lake Placid, on charges of flee/elude police, drug possession, resisting an officer, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, drug equipment possession and failure to register motor vehicle.
Holly Erica Peoples, 30, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 26:
Ste’Quavion Iziek’el Hawthorne, 20, Lake Placid, charged with probation violation.
Tammy Sue Lamb, 42, Lorida, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer.
Dennis Brandon Whigham, 24, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Jerry Lorenzo Wisdom, 33, Lake Placid, on charges of burglary with assault or battery, child abuse without great harm, larceny, burglary of an occupied dwelling and two counts of criminal mischief.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 27:
Jonathan Christopher Green, 27, Summerfield, charged with domestic battery by strangulation.
Juan Jaime Hurtado Murga, 29, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Susanna Rossana Lauder, 66, Sebring, charged with domestic battery on persons 65 or older.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on June 28:
Jack William Cassel, 44, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Edward Lee Davis, 39, Sebring, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Alvin Vonya Randolph, 43, Sebring, on charges of cocaine possession and drug equipment possession.
Marvin Lekeith Sholtz, 24, Lake Placid, on charges of probation violation and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.