The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 18:
Larry Ellis, 38, Lake Placid, on charges of reckless driving first offense, driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense, failure to register motor vehicle and operating motorcycle without license.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 19:
Michael Alex Hernicz, 32, Sebring, on charges of probation violation, methamphetamine possession, drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Thomas Derrick Nettles, 28, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Samantha Ashley Steers, 37, Sebring, charged with battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on May 20:
Ty Lance Graham, 30, Sebring, on charges of attach tag not assigned to vehicle, cocaine distribution and drug equipment possession.
Joshua Thomas McKeithan, 20, Lake Placid, on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Stacy Lynn Tucker, 46, Sebring, charged with battery second or subsequent offense.