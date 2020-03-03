The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 24:
Daniel Brian Hutten, 56, Sebring, on charges of probation violation, 17 counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration law and six counts of failure to report email address or instant message name.
Tosha Lynn Kinisley, 27, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Jaquitta Lashay Rushing, 22, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Stephen Matthew Weismore, 25, Lake Placid, on charges of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, use of a computer to seduce a child, use of a computer to seduce a child (enhanced by misrepresented age) and transmitting material harmful to minors.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 25:
Lisa Marie Haralson, 49, Sebring, on two charges of hit and run.
Dontaz Deshawn Loury, 34, Avon Park, charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration law.
Scott Allan McIntyre, 34, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession, cocaine possession, drug equipment possession, possession of a weapon and three charges of probation violation.
Roy Anthony Olier, 51, Avon Park, on six charges of failure to appear.
Trini Bernard Sutton, 26, Avon Park, on charges of drug possession and drug equipment possession.
Diana Lynn Walstrom, 50, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 26:
Javier Andres Aguilar-Mercado, 23, Lake Placid, on charges of drug equipment possession, probation violation and possession of new legend drug without a prescription.
Jaime Denise Crivello, 42, Sebring, on charges of unlawful use of a two-way communications device; owning, leasing or possessing for trafficking, sale or manufacture of controlled substance; possession of alprazolam with intent to sell and sale of alprazolam.
Elizabeth Evelyn Harris, 51, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, methamphetamine possession, resisting an officer, drug possession, smuggling contraband into detention facility and harass, tease or interfere with a police/fire car or animal.
Steven Keith Thompson, 58, Avon Park, on charges of battery (prior conviction), false imprisonment, kidnapping (bodily harm or terrorize), robbery and felony battery (prior conviction).
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 27:
Leo Harris Adams, 26, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
Omar Alexis Cotto-Ramos, 43, Avon Park, on charges of obstructing justice, smuggling contraband, drug equipment possession, methamphetamine possession, sex offender violation failure to report name or residence changes and sex offender violation fail to register ads required.
Reese Everett Helvey, 21, Sebring, on charges of burglary, battery and aggravated battery.
Jacob Nathaniel Rickett, 20, Sebring, charged with criminal mischief.
Wilbur Rudolph, 60, Avon Park, on charges of criminal mischief, burglary, larceny and four charges of probation violation.
Dijuan Lamar Strong, 25, Sebring, charged with drug possession.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 28:
Terrell Jarod James, 29, Avon Park, charged with driving while license suspended habitual offender.
Amanda Evette Mitchell, 36, Avon Park, charged with public assistance fraud (misrepresentation).
David Wayne Pillow, 41, Avon Park, on charges of cocaine possession, drug equipment possession and failure to register as career offender.
Osmel Barroso Rodriguez, 44, Sebring, charged with sale of a motor vehicle with altered odometer.
Jason Christopher Villone, 34, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Feb. 29:
Nancy Ruth Bowman, 58, Lake Placid, charged with driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense.
Randy Jay Frasier, 28, Avon Park, charged with probation violation.
Yshika Latrell McCray, 48, Lake Placid, on charges of neglect child without great bodily harm and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Michael Misla-Rosado, 29, Avon Park, on charges of destroying evidence, drug equipment possession and cocaine possession.
Adam Norman Wallace, 29, Sebring, charged with probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on March 1:
Wesley Scott Howard, 42, Sebring, charged with aggravated battery.
Michael Antonio Pagan, 25, Auburndale, on charges of cocaine possession and drug equipment possession.
Mark Allen Sturgille, 32, Sebring, on charges of kidnapping-false imprisonment, obstruction of justice, resist officer, cruelty towards a child and three counts domestic battery.
Ivory Bernard Williams, 50, Lake Placid, charged with public assistance fraud (misrepresentation).
Marquise Jamar Wooden, 21, Avon Park, on charges of aggravated battery, possession of a weapon or ammo by Florida convicted felon, burglary, robbery with a firearm and custody of a firearm or ammo in violation of risk protection order.