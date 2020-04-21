The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 13:
Zaqueo Baza, 34, Sebring, on charges of criminal mischief and burglary.
Cameron Isaiah Dennis, 20, Sebring, charged with domestic battery by strangulation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 14:
Robert Kovner, 62, Sebring, on charges of intimidation—write, send a threat to kill or injure and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 15:
Lynette Dawn Hudson, 52, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, burglary, larceny, methamphetamine possession and possession of burglary tools with intent to use.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 17:
Christopher Alan Lynch, 48, Sebring, on charges of battery and methamphetamine possession.
Joshua Patrick Oshea, 27, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.
Trey Damarcus Taver, 26, Sebring, on charges of kidnapping-false imprisonment of an adult and domestic battery.
Germaine Kirk Wilson, 38, Sebring, on charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration and dumping litter more than 15 pounds less than 500 pounds.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 18:
Dennis Wilberforce Bent, 18, Avon Park, on charges of probation violation, selling marijuana, marijuana possession, drug possession, two charges of possession of a weapon or ammo by Florida convicted felon, two charges of possession of a weapon or ammo in violation of a risk protection order and premeditated first-degree murder.
Jared Hugh Hines, 41, Lorida, on charges of domestic battery by strangulation and battery on a person 65 or older.
Tyrone James Nichols, 28, Sebring, on charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools and attempted homicide.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on April 19:
Jerry Hernandez Rodri, 28, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, drug possession, methamphetamine possession, cocaine possession and smuggling contraband.
Gina Christine Pella, 37, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, methamphetamine possession, drug possession and drug equipment possession.