The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 16:
Amanda Lee Bland, 34, Sebring, on charges of methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and possession of new legend drug without prescription.
Timothy Joseph Healy, 42, Sebring, on charges of battery and burglary with assault or battery.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 17:
Geddyana Castellano-Vele, 31, Avon Park, on charges of cocaine possession, displaying a firearm during a felony, drug production, opium possession with intent to sell, drug equipment possession and marijuana possession with intent to sell.
Sandra Lynn Marie Frazier, 30, Venus, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Laura Megan Lebel, 32, Lake Placid, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Itellus Junior Morency, 37, Avon Park, on charges of marijuana possession with intent to sell, drug equipment possession and opium possession with intent to sell.
Harry Williams, 68, Lakeland, charged with failure to report name or residence change as required by sex offender registration law.
James Colton Williams, 21, Sebring, on two charges of probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 18:
Mark Joseph Devlin, 24, Avon Park, charged with firing a missile into a building, vehicle or dwelling.
Joel Andrew French, 29, Sebring, on 42 counts of possession of obscene material depicting a child.
Heather Marie Lawrence, 37, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession and methamphetamine possession.
Ashley Elizabeth Odom, 36, Wauchula, on charges of methamphetamine possession, drug equipment possession and driving while license suspended.
Julio Cesear Pando, 54, Sebring, on charges of DUI, driving while license suspended, refuse to submit DUI test and probation violation.
Stephanie Michelle Rose, 31, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, petit theft first degree and possession of methamphetamine.
Samuel Velez, 58, Lake Placid, on two charges of probation violation.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 19:
Jose Luis Aguilar, 33, Avon Park, on charges of failure to report email address as required by sex offender registration law and failure to comply with sex offender registration law.
Franklyn James Hayward, 28, Avon Park, on charges of drug equipment possession, selling drugs and selling amphetamine.
Corey Randolph Nettles, 44, Lake Placid, on charges of amphetamine trafficking, drug possession, drug equipment possession, selling drugs and delivering methamphetamine.
Robert Lee Nettles, 40, Lake Placid, on charges of drug trafficking, delivering methamphetamine, amphetamine trafficking, drug equipment possession and drug possession.
Esaias Yirsal Torres, 22, Winter Haven, charged with grand theft auto.
Jason Christopher Villone, 36, Avon Park, charged with failure to appear.
Samuel Codi Walters, 35, Sebring, on charges of battery on an officer and resisting an officer.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 20:
Diana Maria Cardenas, 30, Lake Placid, on charges of aggravated battery with deadly weapon and petit theft second degree.
Lawrence Stanley Jones, 80, Sebring, on charges of exposure of sexual organs and lewd or lascivious behavior.
Lisa Renee Lewis, 49, Sebring, on charges of drug equipment possession, cocaine possession, resisting an officer and methamphetamine possession.
Stephanie Lynn Smith, 31, Sebring, charged with failure to comply with sex offender registration law.
The following people were arrested on felony charges and booked into the Highlands County jail on Aug. 22:
Holton Samuel Todd, 40, Sebring, on charges of robbery, drug possession, methamphetamine possession and drug equipment possession.