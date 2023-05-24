Portugal Germany Madeleine McCann

Kate and Gerry McCann pose for the media with a missing poster depicting an age progression computer generated image of their still missing daughter Madeleine during a news conference in London, May 2, 2012. Portuguese police say they’ll resume searching for Madeleine McCann, the British toddler who disappeared in the country’s Algarve region in 2007, in the next few days.Portugal’s Judicial Police released a statement confirming local media reports that they would conduct the search at the request of the German authorities and in the presence of British officials.

 SANG TAN/AP PHOTO, FILE

ARADE DAM, Portugal (AP) — Police on Tuesday renewed the search for Madeleine McCann, the British child who disappeared in Portugal in 2007, with officers digging and scraping the surface of land next to a dam located not far from where she went missing.

About 20 officers with rakes and hoe-like tools spread out in a line and began poking and raking the soil close to the Arade dam, which is located about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Praia da Luz in southern Portugal where the 3-year-old girl was last seen alive 16 years ago.

Recommended for you