APTOPIX Florida Beach Shooting

Police cordon off an area as they respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Fla., Monday evening, May 29, 2023.

 MIKE STOCKER/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN-SENTINEL via AP

HOLLYWOOD (AP) — Police in South Florida arrested two men over the weekend and are continuing to search for a third person suspected of going on a Memorial Day shooting spree along a busy beachside promenade that injured nine people.

Detectives from the Hollywood Police Department took Ariel Cardahn Paul into custody on Sunday night, the agency said in a news release. On Saturday, Hollywood detectives and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force arrested Jordan Burton.

