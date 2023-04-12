Louisville Shooting

A Louisville Metro Police officer walks outside of the home of the suspected shooter in the Camp Taylor neighborhood in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. Police say a 23-year-old armed with a rifle opened fire at his Louisville workplace, the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, killing and wounding several, and was killed by police responding to the shooting.

 TIMOTHY D. EASLEY/AP PHOTO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The shooter who opened fire at a Louisville bank legally bought the weapon from a local dealership a week ago, police said Tuesday.

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said at a news conference that bank employee Connor Sturgeon, 25, bought the AR-15 rifle on April 4 and targeted certain people in the attack.

