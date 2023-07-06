At least 10 people are being arraigned on burglary charges in Highlands County felony court Thursday.
Among them is Gregory Herbert Black Jr., who is charged with five separate cases of burglary he allegedly committed in Lake Placid between June 6-7.
The first two burglaries occurred on Anderson Street above Lake Huntley in Lake Placid, according to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavits.
In the first Anderson Street burglary, Black allegedly broke a window and stole televisions and other appliances worth $4,000.
Surveillance video allegedly shows Black breaking a window with a tire iron. Video cameras inside the house allegedly tracked Black as he disconnected large-screen TVs – which disconnects the interior security video. He also was charged with criminal mischief, grand theft, and possession of burglary tools.
The second Anderson Street burglary concerned the theft of $1,650 in tools from a trailer on a homeowner’s property. Another neighbor, hearing a knock on his door, told deputies he saw a “balding white male with a scraggly beard” standing on his porch. The man offered to sell him his neighbor’s tools for $3,000. The neighbor instantly recognized the tools as belonging to his neighbor. He told deputies he had been using those same tools for weeks while helping the neighbor fix up his house.
A deputy later caught up with Black, who allegedly ran away. The deputy reported he used a “conductive energy weapon” (Taser) to subdue him.
In addition to burglary, grand theft, and resisting arrest without violence, deputies charged Black with dealing in stolen property.
Black allegedly hit three residences on Burton Drive in Lake Placid.
First, the residents of a home told deputies someone had stolen their purses from their kitchen counter and left them across the street. They told deputies that between $500 and $600, sunglasses, a debit card and an iPhone 13 were missing. When Highlands County deputies arrested Black on another suspected burglary that day, they allegedly found the phone and credit cards in Black’s possession. They charged him with burglary and grand theft.
Next on the list of Black’s alleged burglaries on Bruton Drive: The resident of the home called police after seeing Black on his surveillance video enter his property and steal a Toro leaf blower. He was charged with burglary and petit theft.
A third resident on Burton Drive told deputies that she had been burglarized.
A sheriff’s arrest affidavit says a woman who was renting a house on the street noticed someone had entered the property and stolen beers from a cooler under the porch. The alleged burglar had removed and hidden a pop-up tent she owned in bushes across the street.
Deputies determined that Black had allegedly been working all the residences on the night of June 6. A Ring camera on the street also followed Black on his travels that night, the arrest affidavit states.
Burglary is a second-degree felony punishable by 15 years in prison; selling stolen property also carries a 15-year sentence, according to Florida Statutes.