Police: Man found dead in park was ambushed

Marwin Simmons did not participate in the attack on Lamar Burns, but detectives charged him with taking something from the car Burns was driving after the attack.

AVON PARK — Law enforcement is learning more about the shooting death of the young man found dead in an Avon Park basketball court in January.

The information is in an arrest report for a man who allegedly took an item from the car Lawan Burns – the deceased young man – had been driving when he was shot.

