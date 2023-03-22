Police: Man found dead in park was ambushed

AVON PARK — Law enforcement is learning more about the shooting death of the young man found dead in an Avon Park basketball court in January.
The information is in an arrest report for a man who allegedly took an item from the car Lawan Burns – the deceased young man – had been driving when he was shot.
Marwin Simmons, 55 – who is not charged with Burns’ death – allegedly stole something from Burns’ car minutes after two men attacked the 22-year-old in his car, law enforcement officers say.
The shooting occurred as Burns pulled into the parking lot of 224 Fred Connor St., the site of a new park complete with basketball courts, playground, and picnic area. According to Simmons’ arrest report, Burns was driving his mother’s car at the time of the 11:57 p.m. incident on Jan. 21.
“Burns was ambushed in his vehicle … by two individuals, one had a handgun,” the Highlands County Sheriff’s arrest report states. “Burns was shot multiple times, attempted to run from his vehicle and ultimately died.”
Simmons came upon the scene after the shooting. He walked up to the deceased Burns, whose body was lying in the basketball court, then walked over to the 2011 BMW X3 Burns had been driving.
“Simmons never called 911,” the arrest report states, but at 12:16 a.m. he allegedly reached into the car and removed an item. He then left the area. Another citizen called Consolidated 911 Dispatch at 12:53 a.m. to report finding a body in the basketball court – an hour after Burns was murdered.
The shooting was captured on a nearby surveillance camera, but the attackers cannot be seen, detectives say. Once deputies identified Simmons and located him, they asked him about reaching into the car.
They arrested Simmons on St. Patrick’s Day and charged him with burglary of a conveyance, second-degree petit theft, and tampering with evidence.
Burglary and tampering are punishable by five years in state prison; second degree petit theft is punishable by 60 days in jail. All the charges carry hefty fines. His arraignment is April 4.
Court records show that Simmons has a history of convictions for car burglary, petit theft, trespass, robbery, and cocaine possession.
The Sheriff’s Office is looking for anyone with information about Burns’ murder to call 863-402-7200. Anonymous tips can be left via the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS – TIPS on one’s cell phone – or online at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
Crime Stoppers tips are always anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $9,500.