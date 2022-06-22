LAKE WALES — On Thursday, June 16, at approximately 10:02 p.m., Sergeant Andrew Brown was patrolling Scenic Bluff, a new Highland Homes housing development under construction in Lake Wales at the corner of Old Scenic Highway and North City Limits Road. There had been several construction site thefts in the city and he was determined to stop any further thefts, officials said.
Brown located a silver F150 pulling out of the new housing development, which has no residents yet. The clues continued to build, officials said. A piece of cloth allegedly covered the license plate of the F150 and there were numerous pieces of lumber in the bed.
Brown conducted a traffic stop on the F150. Robert Albritton, age 36, of Lake Wales, was driving and Kristina Kae Morrison, age 35, also of Lake Wales, was the passenger. Brown learned Albritton had been driving on a suspended license since March 19, 2019 and cited on May 4, 2020 for driving on a suspended license. Brown arrested Albrittion and continued the investigation.
Officers were able to determine Albritton stole the lumber with Morrison’s help from one of the job sites. Each job site was marked with a permit box, which stated, “WARNING designated construction site. Trespassers will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.” The total cost of the lumber stolen was $99.47.
Albritton was arrested for trespassing on a construction site, petit theft and driving on a suspended license. Officials said this is not Albritton’s first arrest or theft. Morrison was arrested for trespassing on a construction site and petit theft.
Lake Wales Police Deputy Chief David Black said, “In an already difficult economy and the increased cost of building materials, suspects like this increase the cost of build even more and make it more difficult on the law-abiding citizen to own a home. The Lake Wales Police Department is working hard to protect our businesses and citizens and in our own way, fight inflation.”