LAKE WALES — On Friday, July 1, at approximately 9:25 p.m., Lake Wales police officers responded to the Garden Apartments, 504 S. 4th St., regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one victim with gunshot wounds. Polk County Fire Rescue transported this victim to a hospital for treatment.
During the investigation, officers identified the suspect as Aaron Devon Garrison, age 27, of Bartow. Officers learned Garrison allegedly shot the victim in front of an apartment. Witnesses stated Garrison had been arguing with a person upstairs. Garrison then walked downstairs where a group of males asked him if he was OK. Garrison exchanged words with the group, pulled a pistol, and allegedly fired at the group multiple times striking the victim twice.
Garrison also shot through the window of a nearby apartment narrowly missing the resident within. He is believed to have then entered the passenger side of a white or light colored van before it drove off.
A LWPD detective obtained an arrest warrant for Garrison charging him with attempted second degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Garrison has a violent criminal past to include robbery with a firearm and battery on officer, firefighter, EMT for which he spent almost five years in prison from 2015-2020.
Garrison should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact law enforcement immediately if you see Garrison or know of his location.
The victim shot in this case was treated and released.
The Lake Wales Police Department worked on this case with the assistance of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to work the crime scene and attempt to locate Garrison in locations throughout the city and county. This remains an active case, which detectives are still investigating. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective David Arana with the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223, ext. 269.
Or, if you would like to stay anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward through Heartland Crime Stoppers:
• Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)
- • From your cell phone, dial TIPS
• Visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”
• Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.