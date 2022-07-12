SEBRING — Sebring police still have a rollover crash from earlier this month under investigation, and officials say charges may be pending.
Police said that the 67-year-old woman driving the white 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer may have been impaired when she lost control driving north on Lakeview Drive in the vicinity of the Presbyterian Church parking lot.
Police Lt. Mike Cutolo, watch commander, said the driver reported being cut off by another vehicle, but a witness, who had just finished parking a vehicle in the vicinity, told police that she had no cars around her.
For whatever reason, the driver veered left and hit a curb on the west side of the junction with South Ridgewood Drive.
The impact sent the SUV between a concrete utility pole and an oak tree, missing both. It landed on its roof in a front yard.
The driver was the only one injured in the crash, and property damage, aside from her vehicle, was minimal. Cutolo said she had a severe cut on her elbow.
Sebring city fire and Highlands County medical personnel responded to the scene. Allegedly, she also told paramedics she had “a bottle” of wine before driving to Publix in South Sebring that afternoon, Cutolo said.
At the hospital, Cutolo said, she allegedly told the emergency room doctor she had “two glasses” of wine that afternoon.
Cutolo said the officer who went to talk to her that evening asked for a blood sample and a signed medical release, but the woman refused both. Police are now seeking to have that data subpoenaed through the State Attorney’s Office.
According to her statement to police, Cutolo said, she gave addresses of Ripley Drive off DeSoto Road and also of Okeechobee. According to the name Cutolo provided to the Highlands News-Sun, VoterRecords.com has her listed as living in Sebring off Lakewood Road.
Her name is being omitted from reports pending results of the investigation.