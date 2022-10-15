North Carolina Shooting

Police work a shooting scene on Osprey Cove Drive in the Hedingham neighborhood in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

 ETHAN NYMAN/THE NEWS & OBSERVER via AP

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail, where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the suspect is hospitalized in critical condition following the shooting late Thursday afternoon.

Recommended for you