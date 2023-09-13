Prisoner Escape-Pennsylvania

A law enforcement officer checks his weapon as the search for escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante continues in Glenmoore, Pa., Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO

Authorities warned that an escaped murderer who has evaded capture in southeastern Pennsylvania for nearly two weeks was armed and urged residents Tuesday in the area where he was being pursued to lock up, secure vehicles and remain indoors.

Pennsylvania State Police posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the department was pursuing Danelo Souza Cavalcante in South Coventry Township. Police also asked that the public call 911 if Cavalcante is seen and not to approach him.

