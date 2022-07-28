Dallas Airport-Shots Fired

Dallas police Chief Eddie García, left, and FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno watch surveillance footage of alleged shooter Portia Odufuwa enter Dallas Love Field airport during a press conference, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Jack Evans Police Headquarters in Dallas.

 ELIAS VALVERDE II/THE DALLAS MORNING NEWS via AP

DALLAS (AP) — A woman accused of firing several gunshots inside a Dallas airport faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant because she allegedly fired one round toward a police officer, according to a warrant.

The officer shot and wounded Portia Odufuwa, who was taken to a hospital after Monday’s shooting at Dallas Love Field Airport. Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a Tuesday news conference that Odufuwa, who is prohibited from possessing a firearm, could face additional charges.

