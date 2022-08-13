Polio NYC

This 2014 illustration made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a polio virus particle.

 SARAH POSER, MEREDITH BOYTER, NEWLOVE/CDC via AP, FILE

NEW YORK (AP) — The polio virus has been found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday.

The presence of the poliovirus in the city’s wastewater suggests likely local circulation of the virus, the city and New York state health departments said.

