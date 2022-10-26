Highlands County Sheriff’s officials are working with other sheriff’s offices and state agencies to determine if an Orlando man committed crimes in Highlands.

The man, 37-year-old Carl Dunlap, was the suspect in numerous burglaries recently in six Florida counties, one of which was said to be Highlands County. Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dunlap on Friday, Oct. 7, but not before he tried to hit two deputies with his vehicles, PCSO reports. Dunlap has reportedly been sentenced to prison on four different occasions.

