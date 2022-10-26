Highlands County Sheriff’s officials are working with other sheriff’s offices and state agencies to determine if an Orlando man committed crimes in Highlands.
The man, 37-year-old Carl Dunlap, was the suspect in numerous burglaries recently in six Florida counties, one of which was said to be Highlands County. Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dunlap on Friday, Oct. 7, but not before he tried to hit two deputies with his vehicles, PCSO reports. Dunlap has reportedly been sentenced to prison on four different occasions.
Dunlap was charged by the PCSO with 11 felonies and four misdemeanors to an already lengthy criminal history that included 40 previous felony charges and 22 misdemeanor charges.
Polk County Sheriff’s officials said one burglary occurred on Sept. 4, 2022, at the Marathon convenience store at 6000 State Road 557 in Lake Alfred, in which cash and cigarettes were stolen. Security video showed the suspect fled in a black sedan.
On Sept. 23, 2022, another burglary occurred at the Quik Mart at 4646 North Combee Road in Lakeland. Cigarettes and cash were stolen.
Based on clothing and methods used, Polk detectives assigned to the cases believed that the same suspect was responsible for not only these two crimes, but possibly similar burglaries and thefts that occurred in Highlands County, Lake County, Sumter County, Volusia County, and Orange County.
Dunlap was identified as the suspect in the two Polk burglaries.
On Friday, Oct. 7, Dunlap was spotted driving a gray 2020 Chevrolet Malibu in the Lake Alfred area.
At about 7:51 a.m., a traffic stop was attempted at Osceola-Polk Line Road and Lake Wilson Road in Davenport. The suspect stopped the vehicle, but sped away as deputies approached.
According to PCSO officials, at two different intersections on Polk City Road, deputies attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle by deploying stop-sticks from the side of the road, and both times, Dunlap intentionally attempted to strike the deputies with the Malibu. Both deputies were able to jump out of the way.
A deputy was able to stop the Malibu by using the Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT), wedging the car against a concrete barrier at State Road 557 and I-4.
Dunlap was removed from the car and arrested.
A female passenger in Dunlap’s vehicle told detectives that while he was fleeing from deputies, she repeatedly told him to stop the car and let her out. Dunlap refused to let her out and at one point she put the car into neutral and he struck her hand, PCSO officials reported.
Dunlap admitted to detectives that he was involved with thefts of cigarettes, but refused to be specific.
“The investigation into this trend of burglaries across various counties in this region continues, but it appears that the arrest of Carl Dunlap could bring this crime spree to an end. Our detectives did an outstanding job on this case, and this should put a prolific criminal back behind bars where he belongs for a very long time,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
Dunlap was transported to the Polk County Jail and charged with the following: attempted first degree murder on LEO (two counts), kidnapping, unarmed burglary across county lines (two counts), aggravated fleeing to elude after crash, fleeing to elude high speed, grand theft (two counts), criminal mischief over $1,000, felony criminal mischief previously convicted, battery, resisting without violence, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and driving while license suspended/revoked.
Information provided by Polk County Sheriff’s Office.