On Jan. 30, 2023, Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 18-year-old Vincent Smith of Polk City for attempted first degree murder (three counts) and other related charges after he shot a 17-year-old Eagle Lake teen.

According to the investigation and witness statements, around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Smith, the victim, and others were hanging out near Surveyors Lake in unincorporated Bartow. The victim noticed a red laser light pointed toward him and told his two friends that they needed to leave because he believed someone may have a gun.

