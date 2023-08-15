Diagram of accident

This is a diagram of the ambulance’s travel in Friday night’s crash in Lakeland.

 COURTESY/POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Just before midnight Friday, a Polk County Fire Rescue ambulance crashed through a business wall, injuring all four occupants of the vehicle.

According to Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports, at around 11:43 p.m. the 2018 ambulance was traveling southbound on South Florida Avenue, responding to a call for service with lights and sirens running near the intersection of Palmetto Street East in Lakeland.

