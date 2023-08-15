Just before midnight Friday, a Polk County Fire Rescue ambulance crashed through a business wall, injuring all four occupants of the vehicle.
According to Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports, at around 11:43 p.m. the 2018 ambulance was traveling southbound on South Florida Avenue, responding to a call for service with lights and sirens running near the intersection of Palmetto Street East in Lakeland.
Reports indicate that while the ambulance was traveling southbound, an unknown vehicle was unable to yield to the right due to the concrete medians, which resulted in the ambulance turning into the middle lane of South Florida Avenue to pass the unknown vehicle. When the ambulance driver saw a center concrete median and attempted to maneuver around, the ambulance struck the median with the front left tire and the driver began to lose control.
After striking the center median, the ambulance continued in a southbound direction on South Florida Avenue and struck the right shoulder median with both right front and rear tires causing the ambulance to be redirected towards the northbound lanes in a southeast direction of South Florida Avenue. The ambulance struck the west side wall of Proud Gator, the business at 700 S. Florida Ave. in Lakeland where the ambulance came to a final rest.
A witness told deputies that the unknown vehicle that was unable to yield continued driving southbound on South Florida Avenue and was not on scene of the crash.
Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the driver and three passengers to Lakeland Regional Health.
The driver was treated on scene for minor injuries. One passenger seated on the front right passenger seat was treated for a minor hand fracture. A third passenger, who was seated in the front middle seat, was treated for fractured ribs and tibia. The fourth passenger was seated in the rear seat in the back compartment and was treated on scene for minor injuries.