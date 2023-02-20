BARTOW — At approximately 3:12 a.m. Saturday, Bartow Police responded to a single vehicle crash off the roadway of State Road 60 in Bartow near Main Street. They discovered 29-year-old James Peach of Polk County had been driving eastbound on Hwy 60 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree on the shoulder of the road. He was driving his personal Chevrolet Silverado, which sustained damage.

Bartow officers determined that Peach appeared intoxicated, and he was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Peach was uninjured.

Recommended for you