Blane Lane

Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane, 21, died Tuesday morning in a deputy-involved shooting.

POLK CITY — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of 21-year-old Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane, who died in the line of duty on Tuesday, Oct. 4, during a deputy-involved shooting.

This information is preliminary, based upon the investigation so far:

