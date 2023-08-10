BARTOW — A 40-year-old Davenport man was killed Wednesday evening after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.
Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the crash at about 7:35 p.m., on Lake Marion Creek Road, north of Canal Road, between Haines City and Poinciana.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Polk County Fire Rescue, but he passed away at 9:14 p.m.
The other driver, identified as 34-year old Sasha Ortega of Poinciana, suffered no injuries.
PCSO detectives from Traffic Homicide Investigations responded and began taking witness statements and examining evidence at the scene.
The preliminary investigation determined that Ortega was traveling north on Lake Marion Creek Road in a white 2021 Nissan Altima, while the victim was driving a white 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound.
Witnesses said the victim was driving at a high rate of speed as he approached the sharp curves of the road. The motorcycle slid into the northbound lane; the victim came off of the bike and went under the Nissan. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
A portion of Lake Marion Creek Road was closed for about three hours.