WINTER HAVEN — The search for the lone suspect in an early morning armed robbery ended less than 25 minutes after Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified of the crime on Saturday, Aug. 5.

The robbery at the Circle K store at 4980 Spirit Lake Road near Winter Haven was reported at 2:57 a.m. Following a foot chase through residential neighborhoods, deputies apprehended the suspect, 24-year-old Keith Rhoden of Winter Haven at about 3:20 a.m.

