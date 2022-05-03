Polk County Peace Officers’ Annual Memorial Service set for ThursdayBARTOW — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is proud to join the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Polk County Lodge #46 and the Polk County Law Enforcement Memorial Fund (PCLEMF), Inc., at the 34th Annual Polk County Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at the Polk County Law Enforcement Memorial in Lakeland Veterans Park (located off of Lake Beulah Drive, west of the RP Funding Center).
Family members of fallen officers, representatives from various Polk County law enforcement agencies, public service organizations, and state and local government agencies will be attending. The public is also invited to attend.
A total of 36 law enforcement and corrections officers who made the “supreme sacrifice and died in the line of duty” while serving the citizens of Polk County with various state, county and local law enforcement and corrections agencies will be honored during the Memorial Service “Roll Call of Heroes.” During this year’s ceremony, PCSO will add the name of its own fallen hero, PCSO Deputy Sheriff Christopher Broadhead, to the memorial wall. Broadhead died in the line of duty on Aug. 23, 2021, due to COVID.
For more information, call David Waller, chairman PCLEMF, Inc., at 863-529-3709.
Provided by Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Driver killed in crash on U.S. 27
LAKE WALES — Early April 30, at approximately 1:50 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. 27 and Chalet Suzanne Road.
The crash involved a 2002 Honda Accord driven by Tyrell Rashad Sloan, a 31-year-old Lake Wales resident. The preliminary investigation indicates that Sloan was traveling north on U.S. 27 in the middle lane. As he approached Chalet Suzanne Road for unknown reasons, he lost control of the vehicle. The Honda traveled into the northeast corner of the intersection closest to Citizen’s Bank where it struck a concrete pole and eventually overturned.
Sloan was declared deceased on scene. Excessive speed may be a factor in this crash.
If you have any information regarding this crash, contact Officer Rocky Myers at the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.
Provided by Lake Wales Police Department.