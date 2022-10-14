DAVENPORT — The Central Florida Welcome Center in Davenport will host a weekly market beginning Thursday, Nov. 3, and continuing through May 4, 2023. This will be the ninth year for the seasonal market, held Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A variety of vendors are signed on to participate offering fresh local produce, arts and crafts, jewelry, home goods and more.
The market offers local vendors the opportunity to share their produce and wares with Polk County residents and visitors alike, while also serving to familiarize attendees with the amenities and services available at the center. The welcome center offers vacation planning ideas for residents and their visiting family and friends, a Florida souvenir gift shop and the availability of discounted attraction tickets for many Central Florida attractions including LEGOLAND® Florida Resort, Bok Tower Gardens and most Orlando area attractions.