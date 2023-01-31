BARTOW — A newborn baby girl was found by deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday morning, Jan. 28, in Mulberry, after someone reported hearing a baby crying outside.

At about 1:47 a.m., deputies found the newborn girl, wrapped in a blanket, on a small hill near the Regal Loop Mobile Home Park, just off of Bailey Road. She was still attached to the placenta.

