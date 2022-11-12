Polk Sheriff’s Charities, Inc., a 501 © (3) not-for-profit charitable organization, is sponsoring a free turkey giveaway Saturday, Nov. 19, at three Polk County locations. The organization is joined in this effort once again by The Freedom Tour volunteer organization based in Lake Wales whose mission it is to provide quality food and love to those in need.

“We know that there are families out there who are struggling financially and we want to do our small part to help out during the holidays. This is the fifth year in a row that we’ve been able to provide turkeys to our citizens, thanks to the generous donations made year-round to Polk Sheriff’s Charities. We’re so grateful to the volunteers at the Freedom Tour for the use of their refrigerated trucks and for their food donations as well. It is so heartwarming to work with such a generous group of men and women and to be able to make a positive difference in others’ lives,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

