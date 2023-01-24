BARTOW — On Sunday, Jan. 22, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 31-year-old Devonta Gilmore of Lakeland, who is a physical education teacher at Union Academy Magnet School in Bartow, for aggravated assault on a security officer.

Shortly before 3 a.m., deputies responded to a report of an aggravated assault at the front entrance security booth of Champions Gate (47659 U.S. 27) in Davenport. According to the affidavit, Gilmore attempted to enter the gated community to “pick up his girlfriend’s belongings.” Gilmore was not on the approved visitor list, and the security officer denied him access to the community.

