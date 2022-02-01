LAKELAND — Motorists on Interstate 4 may have met a Polk County deputy this past year, especially if they were speeding.
After a year-long safety initiative on I-4 through Polk County, a response to aggressive driving and excessive speeding, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit stopped 5,014 vehicles for speeding or reckless driving, issued 3,790 citations and made 143 arrests.
Among the citations, 257 drivers were moving at more than 100 mph, with the highest speed at 155 mph. Another 1,490 drivers had citations for 90-99 mph.
Polk County officials said they did not have data on the citations that would allow them to say, without extensive research, whether or not any of the citations went to Highlands County residents.
The speed limit on I-4 through Polk County fluctuates between 65-70 mph. Under Florida Statute 318.18(3)(b), a traffic citation for speeding in excess of 50 mph on an Interstate highway costs $1,104 with a required court appearance.
The 143 arrests included charges of reckless driving, racing, knowingly driving without a valid driver’s license, possession narcotics, violation of injunction, driving under the influence (DUI) and at least one arrest of a Polk County resident for DUI manslaughter during the Thanksgiving holiday period.
A press release states that deputies arrested 46-year-old Lucretia Bruno of Lakeland on Nov. 24 on a DUI manslaughter charge after she struck a Holiday man at 8:45 p.m. that night on I-4 West near mile marker 28 and State Road 528. The man had pulled over to the shoulder along with another motorist after they had a minor crash and was preparing to leave the area after exchanging information with the other driver when her car hit him, the release said.
“According to the Teletrac Navan study, Interstate 4 is the most dangerous highway in the United States,” said Grady Judd, sheriff of Polk County. “It is our mission to keep you safe while in Polk County along this stretch of roadway in our county by enforcing the speed limit and arresting those who drive recklessly. Please, slow down and pay attention. Your life and safety are important to us.”
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will continue the traffic safety initiative into 2022.