Hungary Pope

Pope Francis arrives for a mass in Kossuth Lajos Square in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, April 30.

 ANDREW MEDICHINI/AP PHOTO

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Pope Francis urged Hungarians to open their doors to others on Sunday, as he wrapped up a weekend visit with a plea for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine and for Europe to welcome migrants and the poor.

Francis issued the appeal from the banks of the Danube as he celebrated Mass on Budapest’s Kossuth Lajos Square, with the Hungarian Parliament and Budapest’s famed Chain Bridge as a backdrop.

