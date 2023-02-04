APTOPIX South Sudan Pope

A sister wears headwear showing a picture of The Last Supper, as she and a group of the Catholic faithful from the town of Rumbek arrive after walking for more than a week to reach the capital for the visit of Pope Francis, in Juba, South Sudan Thursday.

 BEN CURTIS/AP PHOTO

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Pope Francis arrived in South Sudan on Friday for the second and final leg of his African pilgrimage, seeking to encourage the young country’s stalled peace process and to draw international attention to the continued fighting and a worsening humanitarian crisis here.

South Sudan’s president, Salva Kiir, greeted Francis at the international airport in the capital, Juba, as thousands ululated and sang in 96-degree Fahrenheit (35.5-degree Celsius) heat. The airport road was lined with Christians, Muslims and traditional dancers waving Vatican, South Sudanese and British flags. Some wore T-shirts with a portrait of the pope.

