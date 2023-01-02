SEBRING — Broward County Democratic State Rep. Michael “Mike” Gottlieb has filed a bill for the 2023 Legislative session to join other states in the effort to elect the president by popular vote.
On Dec. 4 Gottlieb announced, “I’m hopeful the Supreme Court rejects the Independent State Legislative Doctrine. It is a true threat to democracy and waters down your vote. I am filing the National Popular Vote bill.”
The Independent State Legislature Doctrine addresses the each state’s authority to regulate and conduct federal elections.
On Dec. 16, Gottlieb filed House Bill 53 – Agreement Among the States to Elect the President by National Popular Vote.
There have been previous attempts in the Sunshine State on popular vote legislation, most recently in 2021 when bills in the House and Senate both died in committee.
The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact will guarantee the presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to National Popular Vote a non-profit corporation.
The Compact ensures that every vote, in every state, will matter in every presidential election. The Compact is a state-based approach that preserves the Electoral College, state control of elections, and the power of the states to control how the President is elected.
The National Popular Vote bill has been enacted by 16 jurisdictions possessing 195 electoral votes, including four small states, eight medium-sized states, three large states (California, Illinois and New York) and the District of Columbia.
The bill will take effect when enacted by states with 75 more electoral votes.
The shortcomings of the current system of electing the president stem from “winner-take-all” laws that have been enacted by state legislatures in 48 states. These laws award all of a state’s electoral votes to the candidate receiving the most popular votes in each state, according to National Popular Vote.
Because of these state winner-take-all statutes, presidential candidates have no reason to pay attention to the issues of concern to voters in states where the statewide outcome is a foregone conclusion. In 2012 all of the 253 general-election campaign events were in just 12 states, and two-thirds were in just four states (Ohio, Florida, Virginia, and Iowa). Thirty-eight states were completely ignored, National Popular Vote contends.
The National Popular Vote non-profit corporation has 12 directors, including Chair John R. Koza who is co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Scientific Games Inc. where he co-invented the rub-off instant lottery ticket used by state lotteries.
He is lead author of the book “Every Vote Equal: A State-Based Plan for Electing the President by National Popular Vote” and originator of the National Popular Vote legislation.