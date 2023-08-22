Tropical Weather

Maura Taura surveys the damaged cause by a downed tree outside her home after Tropical Storm Hilary went through Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Sun Valley, Calif.

 MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort city of Palm Springs, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers, before heading east and flooding a county about 40 miles outside of Las Vegas.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami downgraded Hilary to a post-tropical storm Monday morning, but warned that “continued life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding” was expected over portions of the southwestern U.S., along with “record breaking” rainfall and potential flooding in states as far north as Oregon and Idaho.

