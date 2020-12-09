SEBRING — For many the holiday season is shopping and then shipping gifts and sending cards to loved ones out of state and out of the country.
With fewer expected to travel this holiday season due to the pandemic, the U.S. Postal Service has prepared for a higher volume of holiday mail.
The Service’s busiest two weeks started Monday with the shipping deadlines approaching fast.
The busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas, when much of the last-minute shopping starts, with Dec. 14-21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week.
USPS reports, this has been an extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges given the COVID-19 pandemic and the Postal Service is expecting significant volume increases which are difficult to predict.
It is expected that more holiday gifts and greetings will be sent through the mail this year, as families and friends will hold virtual celebrations instead of opening gifts in person. The Postal Service always encourages customers to send their holiday gifts and cards early. This year is no different.
Consumers don’t have to leave home to ship their packages. In these socially distant times, they can simply visit usps.com or use the Click-N-Ship feature for help shipping that holiday gift, ordering free Priority Mail boxes, printing shipping labels, purchasing postage and even requesting free next-day Package Pickup.
The mailing deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 include:
• Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
• Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
• Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service
• Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service
Go online to usps.com for mailing deadlines for overseas, armed forces mail, Alaska and Hawaii.
Mail and packages that weigh more than 10 ounces or are more than a half-inch thick and using stamps as postage cannot be dropped into a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up. Instead, take them to a local Post Office.
Mail will be delivered as usual on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Day is a Postal holiday with Post Office locations being closed and no regular mail delivery, but Priority Mail Express mail will be delivered Christmas Day.
The Postal Service begins planning for peak holiday season every January. To help handle the expected volume increase, the Postal Service has the ability to flex its network to meet the significant volume increases expected this year, according to the Postal Service.
This includes making sure the right equipment is available to sort, process and deliver the expected mail and package volumes. The Postal Service has 644,000 employees dedicated to ensuring gifts and greetings are delivered in time for the holidays.