Federal Reserve Powell

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, June 21, 2023. When Powell delivers a high-profile speech Friday in Jackson Hole, WY., many analysts think he could make one thing clear: That the Fed plans to keep its benchmark interest rate at a peak level for longer than had been expected.

 ANDREW HARNIK/AP PHOTO, FILE

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — The continued strength of the U.S. economy could require further interest rate increases, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday in a closely watched speech that also highlighted the uncertain nature of the economic outlook.

Powell noted that the economy has been growing faster than expected and that consumers have kept spending briskly — trends that could keep inflation pressures high. He also reiterated the Fed’s determination to keep its key rate elevated until price increases are reduced to the central bank’s 2% target.

Recommended for you