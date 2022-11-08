Russia Ukraine War Daily Life

A tower of the National Bank of Ukraine is seen during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

 ANDREW KRAVCHENKO/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian-appointed authorities say they are working to partially restore power in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson following what they have called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on power lines.

The southern city in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September was cut off from power and water supplies on Sunday following damage to three power lines.

