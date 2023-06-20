Heat Wave Severe Weather Louisiana

From left to right, Cason Bullis, Mya Kampfer and Caleb Dessos find a way to cool off with their inflatable pool, Saturday afternoon, in the front yard of their Shreveport, La., house that continues to be without electricity because of a storm on Friday evening, June 16.

 HENNRIETTA WILDSMITH/THE SHREVEPORT TIMES via AP

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — More than 100,000 customers in the southern U.S. remained without power Monday following damaging storms, leaving residents searching for relief as sweltering temperatures continued to scorch the region.

Power outages for some customers in the piney woods of Texas could stretch late into this week as crews scrambled to make repairs. In some parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, the heat wave has been accompanied by heavy rain, punishing winds, thunderstorms and hail.

