Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian firefighters work at damaged hospital maternity ward in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, early Wednesday, after an overnight rocket attack.

 ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION MILITARY ADMINISTRATION via AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities reported power outages in multiple cities of Ukraine, including parts of Kyiv, and in neighboring Moldova after renewed strikes on Wednesday struck Ukrainian infrastructure facilities.

Multiple regions reported attacks in quick succession, suggesting a barrage of strikes. In several regions, authorities reported strikes on critical infrastructure. The Kyiv city administration said that three people were dead and three wounded in the capital after a Russian strike hit a two-story building.

Recommended for you