Lottery Jackpot

Madeline Copper, second from right, and her granddaughter, Lay-Lonnie, 5, stand in line to buy Powerball lottery tickets at the Wo Won Mini market in the Chinatown district of Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Monday night’s estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot.

 DAMIAN DOVARGANES/AP PHOTO

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.

Recommended for you