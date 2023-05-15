Bangladesh Cyclone

Rescue workers help an elderly woman to reach a makeshift shelter after a storm in Teknaf, near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, Sunday. Bangladesh and Myanmar braced Sunday as a severe cyclone started to hit coastal areas and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.

 AL-EMRUN GARJON/AP PHOTO

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of people hunkered down Sunday in monasteries, pagodas and schools, seeking shelter from a powerful storm that slammed into the coast of Myanmar, tearing the roofs off buildings and killing at least three people.

The center of Cyclone Mocha made landfall Sunday afternoon in Myanmar’s Rakhine state near Sittwe township wind speeds up to 209 kpm (130 mph), Myanmar’s Meteorological Department said.

