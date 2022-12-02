Hawaii Volcano

This aerial image courtesy of Hawaii Dept. of Land and Natural Resources shows lava flows on Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii.

 HAWAII DEPT. OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES via AP

HONOLULU (AP) — Prayer. Bombs. Walls. Over the decades, people have tried all of them to stanch the flow of lava from Hawaii’s volcanoes as it lumbered toward roads, homes and infrastructure.

Now Mauna Loa — the world’s largest active volcano — is erupting again, and lava is slowly approaching a major thoroughfare connecting the Big Island’s east and west sides. And once more, people are asking if anything can be done to stop or divert the flow.

