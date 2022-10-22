AVON PARK, Fla. — Spooktacular, a family-friendly cirque performance, is a high-flying circus of hilarity and scare scheduled to perform at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the Highlands Campus of South Florida State College (SFSC) on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m.

Lobby activities for young people include free popcorn and apple juice, games, a photo booth, and giveaways. A costume contest for youth will be also be held. All youth wearing a costume will receive a raffle ticket. Costumed youth will be invited on stage at the end of the show. The winner will be selected by a raffle drawing and the winner receives $100.

