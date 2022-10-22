AVON PARK, Fla. — Spooktacular, a family-friendly cirque performance, is a high-flying circus of hilarity and scare scheduled to perform at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the Highlands Campus of South Florida State College (SFSC) on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m.
Lobby activities for young people include free popcorn and apple juice, games, a photo booth, and giveaways. A costume contest for youth will be also be held. All youth wearing a costume will receive a raffle ticket. Costumed youth will be invited on stage at the end of the show. The winner will be selected by a raffle drawing and the winner receives $100.
Sponsored by Bill and Lisa Jarrett and Get Fish Slapped, the performance will raise funds for 12 Highlands and Hardee county nonprofit organizations.
Cirque-Tacular Productions, a New York City-based production company, is considered one of the premiere acrobatic companies in the world. “Millions of people in 70 countries have seen one of their cirque shows,” said Cindy Garren, SFSC director of Cultural Programs. “Cirque-tacular’s artists include world-record holders, grand champions, Olympians, circus legends, and veterans of Broadway and Las Vegas.”
Spooktacular features soaring vampires, skeletons, and ghosts in a performance of acrobatics and aerialists. The performance runs 60 minutes without an intermission. General admission tickets are $15.
To get a $5 discount on tickets, contact one of the following nonprofits to get a special code: AdventHealth Foundation, Children’s Museum of the Highlands, Highlands Art League, Habitat for Humanity, Hope Haven Transitional Housing, Lake Placid Historical Society, Mason Smoak Foundation, Ridge Area ARC, Rotary Club of Hardee, Sebring Band Boosters, Sebring Historical Society, and the United Way of Central Florida. Each nonprofit has a unique code that provides a $5-per-ticket discount while earning $10 for the organization. Tickets can be ordered online at sfscARTS.org.
“This is something different and fun for families in our area,” Garren said. “Enjoy an amusing show with your kids and raise money for a good cause. And use that discount code so a nonprofit can earn the funds.”
SFSC presents a cultural arts program of 36 performances. Upcoming performances include: Tapestry: A Tribute to Carole King on Nov. 12; The Nutcracker Ballet on Dec. 4; and Darlene Love in “Love for the Holidays” on Dec. 13. For a complete schedule and to view videos of upcoming performances, visit sfscARTS.org.
Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts is located at 600 West College Drive in Avon Park. For more information, call the SFSC Box Office at 863-784-7178.