When Elisabeth “Liz” Prendergast saw the Champion for Children youth awards, she thought she’d like to get them more involved.
“I think the kids, they know needs that we don’t see,” the newly appointed Champion for Children Foundation CEO said. “There’s something that these kids are seeing that we don’t see as adults, because they live in a different world than us.”
That’s one of two major initiatives she’d like to start up once she finishes teaching this school year and takes the helm of the Foundation full-time.
The other, she said, involves mental health, where she sees an opportunity for the local nonprofit organization to do more on the front end, through prevention and early treatment.
“I teach second grade, and I will tell you I’ve seen kids that, at that moment, a 7- and 8-year-old, there’s something not right, you know, and you can see the way they act out,” Prendergast said, “but they get identified as ODD, the defiance disorder. It’s always trouble. They’re just in trouble, right?”
Guidance counselors have their hands full handling students’ academic needs and although they and the teachers are trained in mental health issues, Prendergast said, “we’re limited on what we can do.”
Kids get referrals, and then get discipline, in-school suspension, out-of-school suspension, and even “Baker Acted,” without going back to the root causes.
Kevin Roberts, founder and board president for the Foundation, said that, sadly, Highlands County with all the mental health services it has, still doesn’t have enough to meet the need, especially for cash-strapped families.
“Residential mental health services (are) outrageously expensive,” Roberts said. “It can be $10,000 a month.”
However, he said he holds a philosophy of “If you can dream it, you can do it,” and wants Prendergast to look at creative ways of serving the community.
“We want you to be creative. We want you to see gaps in services,” Roberts told her in a meeting with the Highlands News-Sun. “We want you to feel like you’re using your talent that God’s given you.”
He also said the community has Hope for Highlands, part of Champion for Children Foundation umbrella of agencies and led by Madeleine “Anna” Leonhardt, director of Children’s Services, to focus on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), traumatic experiences in childhood.
Such experiences include physical and emotional abuse, neglect, household violence, and dysfunction that correlate to greater risks of heart disease, diabetes, obesity, depression, substance use, smoking, low academic achievement, missed time at work and even early death.
The good news, Leonhardt has said, is that by working together as a community, creating safety and resiliency to prevent and heal trauma, Highlands County could make positive social change to benefit each and every one in Highlands County.
Roberts said he’s very concerned about children’s mental health and the problems encountered by single and struggling parents. That’s why the Foundation exists and why they wanted to bring in someone like Prendergast, who has a heart for children’s needs.