SEBRING — Jonell Hall has created Wonderful World of Wonders (WWOW), a brand new and free organization whose mission is “to motivate children so they might be able to lead a more wonderful fulfilling life.”
Named for her son, Parker Brown, WWOW wants to offer a safe environment for children to learn and grow. “He was always asking who, what, why, where and when,” Hall said. “I realized that he knew a lot more about the world and life than his peers. So I decided to create the organization to teach other children about the world in which they live and the life skills they would need. Skills such as changing a tire, how to boil water, how to balance a checkbook, etc.”
The newly formed center will offer help with homework, community resources, arts and crafts, game night, karaoke, movie night and more. There will even be trips planned for social gatherings. “MidFlorida Credit Union has offered to do a teen night and teach teenagers about savings and checking accounts,” Hall said. “Also, the teens will be able to open an account.”
The current center, opening at 2821 Kenilworth Blvd. in Sebring, runs solely on donations and help from the community and is always looking for volunteers. Children are able to sign-up at any fundraising event. Hall is excited to get the new building up and running.
“The facility has an awesome stage so we will have a drama club and even karaoke nights,” Hall said. “The building also has a wonderful area for a movie night. I would also like to hold Father-Daughter and Mother-Son dances. All funds come from donations and fundraising events. The facility also has a room for a small thrift store where we will only sell gently used books, toys and possibly clothing for children of all ages.”
The next Wonderful World of Wonders fundraiser will be a car wash and is planned for this Saturday, Aug. 15 and Sunday, Aug. 16 at Auto Zone in Sebring, 3711 U.S. 27 North, next to the Marathon gas station, near Walmart. The event will take place beginning at 8 a.m. Donations can also be mailed to 3519 Ellington Ave., Sebring, FL 33870.
For more information on Wonderful World of Wonders, call 863-447-5073 or visit the Facebook group Wonderful World of Wonders/Group WWOW.