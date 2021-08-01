SEBRING — Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday started yesterday and continues until Aug. 9 so now is the time shop and save on school supplies and clothing before heading back to class.
Kamia Walton, of Lake Placid, was back-to-school shopping recently at the Sebring Walmart with her daughter, Tahisah Robinson, who will be in eighth-grade at Lake Placid Middle School.
With more technology in the classroom, school supply needs have changed since Walton was in school.
“We’ve got a book backpack already,” Walton said. “I think they are into laptops now and Smartboards so we are really not going to need too many folders, paper and pencils. I am just getting some just in case she needs them.”
They just type now, she said. “When I was in school, I loved pencil and paper.”
Walton believes she will spend around $50 to $60 for school supplies for her daughter.
“It is not like elementary school where you are buying glues and scissors and stuff like that,” she said. “In middle school you just need pencil, paper and a binder and backpack. That’s pretty much it.”
The bigger back-to-school expense for an older student could be the clothing.
“Now when you get into that, that is going to be well over $200,” Walton said, about shopping for back-to-school clothing.
Classes start Aug. 10 at Highlands District Schools and many elementary schools have their class supply list and dress code on their website’s home page. Also, all district schools have their dress code posted on their school’s website so you can check if your child’s clothing will be OK.
A few years ago, a mother who had spent a large amount on fashionably ripped clothing for her secondary student was dismayed to learn that clothing with rips or holes were not allowed. She made a plea, to no avail, to the School Board of Highlands County.
The National Retail Federation’s Back-to-Class report shows back-to-school spending is expected to total $37.1 billion in the nation with the average household spending $849. Back-to-college spending is predicted to total 71 billion with the average household spending $1,200.
For back-to-school, the top three spending categories are electronics, clothing and accessories, and shoes.
The 2021 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis.
During this sales tax holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax, including certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item; certain clothing, footwear, and accessories selling for $60 or less per item; and the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and related accessories purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.
For more information and to view the lists of qualifying items, visit the Department of Revenue’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday website at floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.
“We continue to make major strides to invest in our students, and with the start of the school year around the corner, I’m proud to provide this opportunity for Florida families to save money as they buy critical supplies for their kids,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement. “I want to thank the Florida Legislature for fighting for Florida’s families and extending the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday to 10 days this year, saving Florida families more than $69 million.”
Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said, “Saving money while shopping for school supplies has never been more vital than now, and I encourage families throughout Florida to save money this week by shopping for their students’ school supplies – tax free.
“Getting school supplies and preparing for the upcoming school year can be expensive, and this tax break comes at the perfect time and will help Florida’s families prepare for the upcoming school year and set their students up for success.”